DeFi Offers Potential Investment Opportunities Said HyperChain Capital By Cointelegraph

DeFi Offers Potential Investment Opportunities Said HyperChain Capital
Decentralized finance, or DeFi, offers potential growth opportunities said the chief executive of digital assets management company HyperChain Capital.
HyperChain CEO Stelian Balta said in a press release DeFi “has a huge opportunity to grow” and that digital currencies and blockchains are something the company continues to look on with interest.
