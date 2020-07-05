Death toll in Ethiopian protests after killing of singer jumps to 156 By

© . Ethiopian military ride on their pick-up truck as they patrol the streets following protests in Addis Ababa
2/2
ADDIS ABABA () – The number of people killed in protests in Ethiopia following the slaying of a popular singer has jumped to 156 from the initial tally of 80, a senior regional security official told on Sunday.
Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst hit by the protests.
