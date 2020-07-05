Dame Dash EXPOSES Lifetime TV For Being ‘Racist’!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Entertainment mogul Dame Dash is blasting Lifetime TV, and production company EOne for alleged racism, MTO News has learned.

In January Damon Dash appeared in the Lifetime TV documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly: Part II The Reckoning…’, which was produced by EOne. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR