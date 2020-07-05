Dame Dash EXPOSES Lifetime TV For Being ‘Racist’!! (Video)

Entertainment mogul Dame Dash is blasting Lifetime TV, and production company EOne for alleged racism, MTO News has learned.

In January Damon Dash appeared in the Lifetime TV documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly: Part II The Reckoning…’, which was produced by EOne.

Dame was was dating R. Kelly’s ex-wife Aaliayh when she died.

Well, over the weekend Dame shared behind the scenes video from the documentary claiming they were trying to exploit his relationship with Aaliyah. Dame blasted One and Lifetime and Vows to make his own documentary about the late pop star..

Dame Dash, 49, is entrepreneur, record executive, film producer, director, and actor. Dash is best known as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella along with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke.

Dame haas had a few run ins with the law recently. In November 2019, Dash was arrested for failing to pay more than $400,000 in child support.

Dash was in New York City for an unrelated Federal Court appearance when he was arrested for two warrants. The first warrant was issued in April 2015 in the Supreme Court in New York County case of Cindy Morales; he owed $62,553 since 2012.

The second warrant was issued in March 2019 in the Bronx Family Court case of Rachel Roy. He was ordered to pay her $341,991 and $25,000 for attorney fees in 2015.

Dash reportedly paid more than $1 million to be released.