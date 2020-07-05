Dalio Says Capital Markets Are ‘Not Free‘ as Central Banks Drive Economy By Cointelegraph

Dalio Says Capital Markets Are ‘Not Free‘ as Central Banks Drive Economy
Ray Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager and founder and chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, believes capital markets are no longer free.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Dalio said markets have changed a lot so central banks like the Federal Reserve no longer act within the confines of the traditional economic system.
