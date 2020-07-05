Chris Hemsworth to undergo bigger physical transformation than Thor for new film

Chris Hemsworth has vowed to undergo his most drastic transformation yet for a new biopic about Hulk Hogan.

The Australian actor, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to put on even more muscle to play the wrestling icon than he did for the God of Thunder.

“As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical,” he told Total Film.

“I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.”

Hemsworth added: “There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

A twelve-time world champion, Hogan was arguably the most popular wrestler in the world between 1984 and 1993, thanks to his heroic role in the World Wresting Federation.





He also enjoyed an extensive acting career, beginning with his antagonist role in 1982’s Rocky III.

The new film, which will be released on Netflix, is currently being written by Scott Silver. Joker director Todd Phillips is directing.

Hogan himself will act as a consultant on the project, alongside serving as executive producer.

Hemsworth recently celebrated the success of Netflix’s action-thriller Extraction, which was watched by more than 90 million households in its first month of release.

He is currently gaining muscle to play Thor in Taika Waititi’s sequel Thor: Love and Thunder.