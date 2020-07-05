Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Keeping Up with the Kardashians was a little harder than usual this week.

Not only did Kim Kardashian debuted one of her most dramatic hair changes yet, but the super-private Rob Kardashian made a stunning comeback on social media this week, leaving fans with their jaws on the floor. Oh, and Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at what she would look like without eyebrows and it definitely blew their minds.

Joining the Kardashian siblings with some transformations this week were JoJo Siwa, as the popular YouTuber debuted not one but two new looks in the span of a few days, a Riverdale star took to Instagram to show off his quarantine beard, and a reality TV star showed off his weight loss journey over the last several months, posting a selfie to show off all of his hard work. Pics or it didn’t happen and all that, you know?