CBS’s 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

If you love horror dramas, military procedurals, or Chuck Lorre comedies, CBS is the place for you in the 2020-2021 television season. At the beginning of May, CBS renewed 23 shows on its lineup, including all three shows in the NCIS franchise. Meanwhile, Lorre comedies Mom and Young Sheldon were guaranteed a slot on next year’s calendar, and so was Evil, the exciting supernatural drama fromThe Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King.

Those shows will be joined by new series Clarice, a sequel to Silence of Lambsstarring Rebecca Breeds as the titular homicide detective; a reboot of The Equalizer that stars Queen Latifah; and another Lorre comedy, B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford.

Of course, a new TV season also mean saying goodbye to some shows. CBS decided not to continue the mystery on God Friended Meafter two seasons, and the network also canceled Man with a Plan and freshman comediesBroke and Carol’s Second Act. Hawaii Five-0 also concluded its 10-season run in April.

Want to find out more about CBS’s lineup for next year? While CBS is also still in the dark about when its shows will be able to return to production in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the network is moving along with its plans and schedules for next year. Find out what we know about CBS’s 2020-2021 TV season below.

For more, be sure to check out what we know about the fall TV lineup from ABC, Fox, NBC, and The CW.

SCHEDULE

Head here to check out CBS’s fall 2020-2021 schedule to find out if any of your returning favorites are on the move and which hits are being held for midseason.

NEW SHOW TRAILERS

TBD

NEW SHOWS

Dramas

Clarice

Rebecca Breeds stars in a deep dive into the untold personal story of brilliant and vulnerable FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira, and Devyn A. Tyler also star.

The Equalizer

An enigmatic woman (Queen Latifah) with a mysterious background uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Chris Noth and Lorraine Toussaint also star.

Comedies

B Positive

The comedy is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Thomas Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Annaleigh Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives. Sara Rue and You’re the Worst‘s Kether Donahue also star.

NEWS

Here’s CBS’s Fall 2020 TV Schedule

CBS Renewed FBI: Most Wanted, All Rise, and 21 Other Shows

CBS Picks Up Clarice, The Equalizer, and a New Chuck Lorre Comedy

CBS Cancels Broke, Man with a Plan, and Carol’s Second Act

Evil Renewed for Season 2

CBS Just Canceled TV’s Most Wholesome Show, God Friended Me

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans All Renewed at CBS

Young Sheldon Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at CBS