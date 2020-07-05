CBDC is the Most Important Trend in Payments Says Visa Crypto Chief By Cointelegraph

CBDC is the Most Important Trend in Payments Says Visa Crypto Chief
Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDC, may just be one of the most important trends over the next decade claims Visa’s head of crypto.
Cuy Sheffield, who runs credit card giant Visa’s crypto projects, tweeted that “as governments evaluate CBDC, the path they decide to take will have major implications for privacy, monetary sovereignty, geopolitics, and financial inclusion, as well as global adoption of crypto dollars and .” He said:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.