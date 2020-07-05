Cabin crew sent to work at quarantine traveller hotels ‘very trained’ in infection control

Medical officials say cabin crew being sent to work at hotels for quarantined travellers are “very trained” in infection control.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said many crews have already worked on repatriation flights amid the pandemic.

“Obviously, this will be a decision by the Government in Victoria,” Professor Kidd told Today.

Airline cabin crew are now being sent to work at quarantine hotels (iStock)

“I have to say that the people who work on our airlines, of course, are people who have been trained in safety and for those who have been working on the repatriation flights bringing Australians back over the past few months, have been very trained in infection control.”

International flights are not being allowed to land in Melbourne for two weeks, and only 50 people per flight are being allowed to land in Sydney.

Adelaide is gearing up to host more passengers, with two hotels on standby.

“The risk of transmission between residents will be very low,” he said.

“It will be absolutely essential that the people who are providing them with support are absolutely scrupulous in their own infection control measures to make sure that we are not seeing further transmission occurring amongst the residents.

Professor Kidd said people inside Melbourne’s nine quarantined housing blocks are at low risk of transmission now they’re in lockdown (Getty)

“The residents, of course, themselves include many people vulnerable and increased risk if they were to be infected with COVID-19.

“So everybody needs to be protected.”

He said authorities need to act quickly on what is a national emergency.

Hundreds of members of the army have been called in to help in Melbourne.