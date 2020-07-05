Bubble watch: Key issues facing NBA’s elite teams

When the season resumes July 30, it will have been 141 days since the league suspended play following Rudy Gobert’s positive COVID-19 test. To put that in perspective, there were only 131 days between the last game of the 2018-19 season (Game 6 of the Warriors-Raptors Finals) and the first game of the 2019-2020 season.

In other words, players have had an entire “offseason” to get ready for this season’s playoffs. Lots can happen when a great player gets this much time between live games.

Every offseason brings about an opportunity for players to add new elements to their game and to turn weaknesses into strengths. Although this pandemic offseason has been beyond abnormal, you’d be remiss to assume that every player will be the same player he was pre-pandemic. If certain star players on fringe contenders make a sudden leap, then any projections based upon the first part of the 2019-20 season might immediately be irrelevant.

Imagine how you’d feel about the Mavericks, currently seeded seventh, if Luka Doncic came back and was as good as LeBron, Giannis and Kawhi. Or how would you feel about the Heat’s chances if Bam Adebayo added a three-point shot to his ever-expanding skill set? What would you think of the chances of the Rockets and Nuggets if James Harden and Nikola Jokic were noticeably better now that they both appear to be in Ketosis? And would you be shocked to see the Raptors repeat as champions if I told you Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet both made another leap over the past few months?

For our purposes, let’s assume the status quo from the first part of the 2019-20 season remains in effect. So apologies to the Mavericks, Heat, Nuggets, Rockets and Raptors — any one of these teams could make a run to the Finals. But unlike the five elite contenders below, they’ll need luck and/or one of the aforementioned players to have dramatically improved to win the title.