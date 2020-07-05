British air hostess arrested in Dubai after ‘drugs found in date’s apartment’

A British flight attendant has been held in prison in Dubai after police seized ‘drugs from her lover’s apartment’.

Derrin Crawford was held at a police station in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before being taken to the notorious Al Barsha prison.

The 23-year-old works for Emirates airlines.

The arrest came after cops raided her date’s flat.

It’s believed officers agreed to let Derrin, from Liverpool, go if she tested negative for drugs, the Mirror reports.







(Image: Facebook)



She is said to have passed the test on Thursday but is still being held.

Her date is known to be a marketing executive from London. The pair met on a night out in the city.

Her sister Danielle has spoken and says she doesn’t smoke or touch drugs of any kind.

The British Embassy are believed to be looking into her case but have not yet visited her in jail.

Worried Danielle told the Mail Online : “She is innocent, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong .

“The police have been trying to interrogate her, but she doesn’t even know this guy.

“She doesn’t drink or smoke and has a good job with Emirates, so it is a shame she has got caught up in all this.

“She’s only 23 and is just so scared.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting a British woman who is currently detained in the UAE and will look to visit her when local lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“We are in contact with Emirati authorities and have provided details of local lawyers to her family.”