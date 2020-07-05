Britain weighs vouchers to boost spending in virus-hit sectors, Guardian says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

() – British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to hand out vouchers of 500 pounds ($624) for adults, and 250 pounds for children, to spend in sectors of the economy hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, the Guardian said on Sunday.

The proposals were drawn up by the Resolution Foundation think tank, which recently held talks with the Treasury, the newspaper said.

The vouchers are to be spent only in sectors such as hospitality and “face to face” retail, as opposed to online buying, it added https://

Sunak is set to make an announcement in a few days on the government’s job support schemes and its plans to steer the economy through the pandemic.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR