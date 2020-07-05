Braves show no signs of considering name change

Teams in two different sports are considering changing their names after years of criticism that their names are offensive.

The NFL’s Washington team is likely to change its name ahead of the 2020 season, while Major League Baseball’s Cleveland organization is also considering a name change.

While the Indians are making progress, another team in baseball is showing no signs of changing its name in the near future.

The Atlanta Braves released a statement, according to ESPN, saying the organization “honors, supports and values the Native American community.” The statement continued:

“We have also held meetings with our Native American Working Group which will collaborate with us on cultural issues, education and community outreach to amplify their voices and show our fans they are still proudly here. “The Atlanta Braves have a meaningful commitment to honor the Native American community and we are excited about working together to ensure this happens.”

Atlanta has not yet announced if it will continue to encourage the tomahawk chop and chant by fans this season … provided they’re allowed in the ballpark amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chant caused a lot of commotion during last year’s NL Division Series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cards pitcher Ryan Helsley, a member of the Cherokee Nation, found the chant insulting and disrespectful.

Since that incident, Atlanta has continued to evaluate the tomahawk chop and chant, but has yet to make a decision on that front.