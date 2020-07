Blockchain Welcomes All, but General Tech Industry Lacks in Diversity By Cointelegraph

Crypto and blockchain products are increasingly opening up international payment corridors, ensuring the democratization of global economics. Other platforms are creating solutions aimed at solving long-standing developmental issues in historically disenfranchised regions such as Africa. As an intrinsically open ecosystem, crypto and blockchain innovation continues to spread to different corners of the world, and organizations in the industry tend to have a global workforce with team members of diverse nationalities.

Financial inclusion is often cited as a reason for the pursuit of crypto and blockchain innovation. With gatekeepers monopolizing the global financial scene, several disenfranchised demographics have seen themselves cut off from viable channels of economic prosperity.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.