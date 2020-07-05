Berkshire’s energy unit to buy Dominion Energy’s gas transmission, storage business By

© . Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha
() – Berkshire Hathaway Inc ‘s (N:) energy unit said on Sunday it entered an agreement to acquire Dominion Energy Inc’s (N:) transmission and storage business.
The transaction has an enterprise value of about $9.7 billion, Berkshire Hathaway Energy said in a statement. (https://reut.rs/2C9zgtw)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.