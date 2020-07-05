Atlanta Man SHOT Getting A Lapdance At Strip Club! (Police Suspect ‘Jealousy’)

An Atlanta man was shot while getting a lap dance. And police suspect that the shooter was jealous over the lap dance.

The incident occurred at Peaches of Atlanta. One of the dancers was performing a dance on the victim when a man burst into the nightclub and started arguing with him.

According to police, the argument escalated into gunfire. The police report reads, “The suspect pulled out a gun and fired what she believed to be six shots at the direction of (the victim.

The report continued, “After the shots were heard, the occupants in the establishment began to run for cover.”

Police told MTO News that they found the victim lying in a pool of blood outside the strip club when Atlanta police responded about 1:45 a.m. He was shot multiple times in the leg, according to the report.

Police say that the victim was losing consciousness and could not provide investigators with much information.

According to the police report, witnesses told police that the man entered the club with the shooter but did not fire any shots. They suspect that the shooter may have been “jealous” that the victim was getting a lapdance.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was stable Thursday morning, according to police.