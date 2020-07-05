Apple’s July 4th movie sale starts at $4, classic movie bundles, more

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale for July 4th weekend. That’s on top of various bundles and this week’s earlier movie sale that’s still on-going. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple’s July 4th sale offers $5 deals, more

You’ll find a number of $5 movie titles on sale this weekend, bringing prices down from the usual $10 to $20. Of course, if you regularly follow along with our coverage of Apple’s movie sale, you’re aware that today’s prices are about as good as it gets. Here are our top picks:

Tomb Raider

Everest

West Side Story

Straight Outta Compton

The Mummy Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Lost in Translation

Boogie Nights

Robin Hood

Mr & Mrs. Smith

Across the Universe

Garden State

Almost Famous

Hairspray

The Legend of Tarzan

One Wild Moment

Other notable deals

Hacksaw Ridge/Midway Double Feature: $15 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Tomb Raider Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)

(Reg. $30) Classic Best Actress Bundle: $20 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Apocalypse Now Collection: $13 (Reg. $20)

(Reg. $20) One More Time: $4 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: $4 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) Unfinished Song: $4 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) Chappaquiddick: $7 (Reg. $10)

(Reg. $10) Berlin, I Love You: $6 (Reg. $10)

Don’t miss out on this week’s earlier movie sale with additional deals on summer blockbusters and more starting at $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!