Apple’s July 4th movie sale starts at $4, classic movie bundles, more

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale for July 4th weekend. That’s on top of various bundles and this week’s earlier movie sale that’s still on-going. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Apple’s July 4th sale offers $5 deals, more

You’ll find a number of $5 movie titles on sale this weekend, bringing prices down from the usual $10 to $20. Of course, if you regularly follow along with our coverage of Apple’s movie sale, you’re aware that today’s prices are about as good as it gets. Here are our top picks:

  • Tomb Raider
  • Everest
  • West Side Story
  • Straight Outta Compton
  • The Mummy Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
  • Lost in Translation
  • Boogie Nights
  • Robin Hood
  • Mr & Mrs. Smith
  • Across the Universe
  • Garden State
  • Almost Famous
  • Hairspray
  • The Legend of Tarzan
  • One Wild Moment

Other notable deals

  • Hacksaw Ridge/Midway Double Feature: $15 (Reg. $30)
  • Tomb Raider Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
  • Classic Best Actress Bundle: $20 (Reg. $40)
  • Apocalypse Now Collection: $13 (Reg. $20)
  • One More Time: $4 (Reg. $10)
  • The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: $4 (Reg. $10)
  • Unfinished Song: $4 (Reg. $10)
  • Chappaquiddick: $7 (Reg. $10)
  • Berlin, I Love You: $6 (Reg. $10)

Don’t miss out on this week’s earlier movie sale with additional deals on summer blockbusters and more starting at $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR