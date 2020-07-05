Antonio Brown to Packers? Assessing fits for best remaining free agents

Jadeveon Clowney, edge defender

Destination: Browns

The Browns are believed to have made Clowney a competitive one-year and multiyear offers, but the former No. 1 overall pick has thus far viewed Cleveland as a less attractive destination. Clowney, however, shares an agent with Myles Garrett and has a good reason to change his mind on accepting the Browns’ offer.

Being Garrett’s sidekick, and thus offensive lines’ No. 2 priority each week, would be a smart situation for a showcase season in advance of a long-sought payday. Clowney, 27, has played on the fifth-year option and the franchise tag. Replacing Olivier Vernon for a sleeper Browns team would be one of the best possible paths to rebound from a three-sack 2019 and secure a windfall deal next year.

Stealth team to monitor: Jets

Rumored to be intrigued by a New York stay, Clowney would bring his multidimensional skill set to a defense in need of front-seven playmakers.

Devonta Freeman, running back

Destination: Eagles

After missing out on Carlos Hyde, the Eagles remain light in the backfield. Not many running back-needy teams are out there, so Freeman passing on a reported $3M Seahawks deal –- money Hyde then took –- may not have been the best idea. With so much young talent at this easier-to-grasp position, Freeman may need an injury to reignite his market. The Eagles, however, lack a wingman for Miles Sanders following Jordan Howard’s free-agency exit. A two-time Pro Bowler, Freeman will have to accept a prove-it deal after his Falcons release. As a 1-B back, the 28-year-old may still possess the chops to make a difference.

Stealth team to monitor: Buccaneers

This is not so stealthy, because Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians admitted the Bucs are interested. The ex-Falcon could be a complementary player alongside Ronald Jones for a team chasing a Super Bowl.

Taylor Gabriel, wide receiver

Destination: 49ers

Gabriel’s best season came for Kyle Shanahan’s potent Falcons offense in 2016, and his former coach has a sudden need. Deebo Samuel’s broken foot will sideline him well into the season, and after 49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor missed all of 2019 with a broken foot, San Francisco will need to be prepared. While a trade would make sense here too, Gabriel’s familiarity with Shanahan’s complex passing game would make him a fit with and without Samuel.

Gabriel, 29, averaged 16.5 yards per catch and had six TD catches in 2016. He’s just 5-foot-8, but he would complement first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk. Veteran know-how will be key for contenders amid the forthcoming coronavirus-marred season.

Stealth team to monitor: Redskins

The Redskins’ new regime needs to gauge QB Dwayne Haskins’ viability as a long-term starter, and their present pass-catching corps will make doing so difficult.