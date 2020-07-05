An Ancient Valley Lost to ‘Progress’

In his push for economic development, Turkey’s president has flooded the archaeological gem of Hasankeyf and displaced thousands of families.

July 5, 2020

HASANKEYF, Turkey — There was something exceptional about Hasankeyf that made visitors fall in love with the town on first sight.

Graced with mosques and shrines, it lay nestled beneath great sandstone cliffs on the banks of the River Tigris. Gardens were filled with figs and pomegranates, and vine-covered teahouses hung over the water.

The golden cliffs, honeycombed with caves, are thought to have been used in Neolithic times. An ancient fortress marked what was once the edge of the Roman Empire. The ruins of a medieval bridge recalled when the town was a wealthy trading center on the Silk Road.

Now it is all lost forever, submerged beneath the rising waters of the Ilisu Dam, the latest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s megaprojects, which flooded 100 miles of the upper Tigris River and its tributaries, including the once-stunning valley.