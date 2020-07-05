Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal need contract talks with striker, says Mikel Arteta | Football News





Alexandre Lacazette scored in Arsenal’s win at Wolves on Saturday

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must discuss the “next step” with Alexandre Lacazette and see if the striker wants to sign a new contract at the club.

“We have to have a chat about the next step with him and get his ideas and his feelings. As I said, I am really happy with him,” Arteta said ahead of Tuesday’s match against Leicester, live on .

“He’s a player that I’ve always liked, even when I wasn’t here, because of what he brings to the team: his qualities, his ability, his work rate. So let’s see.

“Now we are in a crucial moment. It’s no time to talk about a lot of contract situations. We still have time and we will do it in the right moment.”

