Airline staff enlisted to work in Melbourne’s frontline quarantine hotels

Ground staff, cabin crew, baggage handlers and pilots are among the hundreds of workers helping to manage crowds, distribute food and co-ordinate the fresh-air breaks for returned travellers in the hotels.

Qantas, Virgin Australia and Jetstar staff are working on the frontline of Melbourne’s quarantine hotels amid serious safety concerns, can reveal. (iStock)

has obtained screenshots from the Jetstar and Qantas intranet page offering staff shifts at affected hotels for $42 an hour.

It comes as the Victorian Government has said the workers are operating under the watch of Corrections Victoria staff, with prison guards now taking the lead on security in the quarantine locations.

Despite that, the Transport Workers’ Union says there is little to no training being offered to those aviation workers taking up the new role of residential support officer.

“I think (prison guards) are the best qualified people to do this important work,” Premier Daniel Andrews said of the arrangement.

“After all, they run out of jails, they know exactly how to deal with complex and challenging environments and that’s exactly why they are in charge.”

The move has come to light after serious safety concerns were revealed by a woman in quarantine at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn hotel.

She said during her experience at the hotel, security guards and hotel staff were seen not wearing masks or gloves – and that those who did, did not dispose of protective equipment properly.

Security guard numbers have also been cut, the woman said, while other staff members told her they had been working in a number of different quarantine hotels and that external guests were still checking in as usual.

Victoria recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from a high of 108 yesterday, as Mr Andrews warned that worse is yet to come.

Just one of the new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.