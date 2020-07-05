AFL news, Simon Goodwin’s job at Demons ‘under the pump’: Crawfford

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford believes the pressure is beginning to mount on Melbourne Demons coach Simon Goodwin’s job as the club’s season looks “done and dusted.”

The Demons have been in listless form with only a single win this season and failing to score over 60-points in a single game.

Sitting 17th on the ladder, it’s been a torrid run for their fans who endured a subpar 2019 despite the talent of their roster.

Crawford believes that a loss next week to the Gold Coast Suns would end Melbourne’s season and put Goodwin’s position at the club “under the pump”.

“This season was all about a bit of hope, but they’ve only had one win, by one point,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ ‘Full Time’. “That’s not good enough.

Demons coach Simon Goodwin’s job is ‘under the pump’ according to Shane Crawford (Getty)

“They’re coming up against the Gold Coast Suns, if they lose that, the season is done and dusted for the Dees.”

“There’s a lot of pressure mounting. I’m sure behind the scenes as well the board will be meeting, thinking ‘Have we got the right coach?’. The Dees need to win some games, and we’re expecting them to win some games especially with the talent they’ve got out there on the field.

“All I know is that Simon Goodwin, the pressure is really starting to mount because you’ve got to get the wins on the board regardless of who you’re playing.

“Mark my word, if they lose to the Gold Coast Suns next week, the jungle drums will start beating and Simon Goodwin is going to be under the pump.”

Melbourne Demons (Getty)

Crawford ultimately believed that a severe lack of scoring power in front of goal was the biggest problem facing the Demons, who have spluttered to a string of low scoring losses in 2020.

“It’s not good enough, they can’t kick goals,” he said. “That is not good enough to win AFL games.

“Last year was a disaster for the Dee’s after having a really successful year the season before.

“This year there was a lot of promise, a lot of new blood coming into the team. You’ve got stars like Max Gawn in the middle, who really is a superstar, and I just don’t understand how they’re not able to get the ball forward and really hit the scoreboard.”

“I think they might have to start throwing the magnets around, try a few things different. Stephen May for me is possibly one you can push into the forward line and just ask him to bash and crash. With the midfield, I think they just have to play on all guns blazing. They’ve just got to find a way to score some goals.”