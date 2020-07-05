AC Podcast 481: Google buys North; Chromebook Gaming; Qualcomm Wear 4100

Russell Holly joins Daniel and Jerry for a chat about Google’s purchase of AR glasses company North. Dell’s new Chromebooks with 10th Gen Intel processors could gain Steam support, which could help win the hearts and minds of gamers.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 is on the way. The company says it could provide an 85% performance boost to Wear OS smartwatches, with 25% better battery life. The gang are skeptical but optimistic about these claims.

The OnePlus Nord is now official. It’s a strange name for an interesting phone that will sadly not be available in North America.

Finally, Daniel introduces a new segment to the show: “What’s Making Us Happy”!

