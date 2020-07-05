ABC’s 2020-2021 Fall TV Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

ABC is bringing back a lot of your favorites next season. The network has revealed what’s ahead for its 2020-2021 broadcast season, and it includes two new series and a bunch of returning dramas, comedies, and reality shows.

Among the shows returning to ABC next season are American Idol, American Housewife, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, black-ish, The Connors, Dancing With the Stars, For Life, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Stumptown, 20/20, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

ABC has also announced two straight-to-series orders: David E. Kelley’s Big Sky, which will star Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick as a detective and ex-cop, respectively, who team up to try and find two girls kidnapped by a truck driver; and Call Your Mother, a new comedy series (previously titled My Village) that features Kyra Sedgwick as an empty-nester mother who decides to reinsert herself into her adult children’s lives. The two series join the previously announced revival of Supermarket Sweep, hosted by Leslie Jones. All three are expected to debut this fall.

However, the network has decided to cancel its freshman series The Baker and the Beauty and Emergence, along with second-year comedies Single Parents, Schooled, and Bless This Mess.

NEW SHOWS

Drama

Big Sky

David E. Kelley’s new thriller series stars Pitch‘s Kylie Bunbury and Vikings‘ Katheryn Winnick as a pair of detectives who investigate the kidnapping of two sisters by a truck driver. Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, Dedee Pfeiffer, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alynd Lind, and Jesse James Keital also star in the procedural thriller, which is written and executive produced by Kelley.

Comedy

Call Your Mother

Kyra Sedgwick stars in this multi-camera comedy from Kara Lizer (The New Adventures of Old Christine) as Jean Raines, an empty-nester mother who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides to insert herself back into their lives, and the kids realize they might need her more than they thought. Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares, and Austin Crute also star in the series.

Game Show

Supermarket Sweep

Leslie Jones hosts this revival of the game show which features three teams of two using their grocery shopping skills to win big cash prizes.

