A lock for stardom? Denver QB, five other players who could boom or bust

Yardbarker’s Sam Robinson, Chris Mueller and Michael Nania weigh in on players who could either be stellar or stinkers in 2020.

QB Drew Lock, Broncos

ROBINSON: The Broncos loaded up on offense in the offseason, selecting wide receivers in Rounds 1 and 2 of the draft — the first time that strategy has been employed since the Cardinals in 2003. Rookie WRs Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler — as well as two-time Pro Bowler Melvin Gordon, a free-agent signee — give Lock a shot to become their long-sought post-Peyton Manning solution at QB.

A 2019 second-rounder, Lock flashed in his five-start audition by leading the Broncos to a 4-1 finish. He threw seven touchdown passes and three interceptions, and his 309-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Texans turned heads. With only low-end backup Jeff Driskel behind Lock, the Broncos are not hedging their bet.

Lock is far from a sure thing, however. He averaged a pedestrian 6.5 yards per attempt, and, per NextGenStats, his average completed air yards figure (4.6) matched the NFL’s second-worst mark last season.

But the 2019 Broncos possessed a fraction of the firepower their 2020 edition does. Thanks to elite separation ability, Alabama’s Jeudy graded as the second-best wide receiver prospect Pro Football Focus has charted in six years. Electric after the catch at Penn State, Hamler would likely have been drafted higher than 46th had COVID-19 not nixed pro days and workouts.

With 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant and Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay rounding out the young corps, the Broncos are as deep at the skill positions as they’ve been since 2014’s Demaryius Thomas-Emmanuel Sanders-Wes Welker-C.J. Anderson-Julius Thomas quintet.

While Lock and his crew must digest new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s scheme without a true offseason, the Broncos’ skill cadre represents one of the NFL’s most improved position groups. Lock not being up to the task of unleashing the corps would be a considerable letdown, but this scenario could make the Broncos an attractive destination for a higher-floor veteran arm next year.