5 NFL offenses that could surprise this season

While defenses might win championships, NFL teams need a good offense to help them reach the Super Bowl. Everyone loves the league’s most explosive offensive units, but a few other teams could surprise this season with some great offensive output.

In an era highlighted by the passing attack, quarterback play is the driving force for great attacks. When we look at some of the offenses that didn’t perform well during the 2019 season, several of them were brought down by quarterback play. All of that can change this year.

Weaponry also plays a huge role in deciding how successful an offense can be. If the team’s quarterback can stay on the field and make smart decisions, the talent around him can thrive. That’s what we see unfolding this season with these five NFL offenses that could surprise.