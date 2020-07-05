5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Model Size Compared to Original iPhone SE and iPhone 7

iPhone 12 dummy models based on leaked schematics have been starting to circulate online and in online marketplaces.

Not happy with the circulating size comparisons between the rumored 5.4″ iPhone 12 and the original iPhone SE models, forum user iZac took matters into his own hands and purchased his own 5.4″ dummy model to provide more detailed size comparisons between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 7 and the rumored 5.4″ iPhone 12.



iPhone SE, 5.4″ iPhone 12 model, iPhone 7

iZac and others in the thread are looking towards the 5.4″ iPhone 12 as potentially replacing their original iPhone SE (4-inch screen) as a one-handed device. Overall, he feels that he can get used to the small size difference with the upcoming device:

From handling it I can say it does feel like a bit more of a stretch than the SE, which just nestles very comfortably in my hand. BUT, although it’s nearer to the 7, I will note that it feels a lot more manageable because the square profile and flat side lets you actually grip the device.

iZac found that the rumored 5.4″ iPhone is about 6mm wider than the currently shipping iPhone SE and about 3mm narrower than the iPhone 7:

Quick takeaway is it’s ~6mm wider than the iPhone SE and ~3mm thinner than the iPhone 7 that I’ve scaled it against. This lines up with the CAD drawings I previously drew based on the leaked resolution, which I calculated as 2.8mm thinner than the iPhone 7. The round profile on the 7 makes it appear thinner in images. it‘s also stacked on the bottom so doesn’t help with perspective. I used the portrait camera to try to reduce that factor.

iZac also approximates the upcoming 5.4″ iPhone 12 to be approximately 1mm thicker than the SE.

The iPhone 12 is rumored to be released this fall in three different sizes. Rumors indicate we’ll see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. 5.4 inches is smaller than the current iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches), while 6.7 inches is bigger than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches).

iZac posted some additional photos and comments in the original forum thread.