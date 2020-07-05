10 Minutes of Happiness: What’s happening with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her family

















Sonam Kapoor is one actress who’s been living out of her suitcase for a while now. While her in-laws stay in Delhi, her husband Anand Ahuja and she own a house in London and her family is in Mumbai. Hopping from one city to another, Sonam finally found a halt when the lockdown was initiated in the country. After spending 3 months in Delhi, Sonam flew down to Mumbai last month.

In today’s episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani finds out what Sonam Kapoor has been upto while at home. She revealed that her mother-in-law, just like her loves to dress up and both of them would make it a point to put on their best clothes once in a while at home. While in Mumbai, it’s a madhouse at the Kapoor household. Lead by the super strict Sunita Kapoor who is making sure her family is cautious, Anil Kapoor is busy working on his muscles.

So much and more, Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on the riot that the Kapoors make at home everyday. Watch the fun episode now.