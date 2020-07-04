Wolves 0 – 2 Arsenal

Arsenal bought Wolves’ charge for the top four to a screeching halt with goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette giving the Gunners a 2-0 win at Molineux.

Going into the game, Wolves had been unbeaten in eight Premier League games and had won all three matches since the restart , but a sensational volley from Bukayo Saka (43) – who signed a new long-term deal on Wednesday – put Arsenal ahead at the end of the first half.

Wolves dominated the second period but a slotted finish from substitute Lacazette in the 86th minute sealed a second successive away victory for the Gunners, who have now won their last three games since a dismal 2-1 defeat to Brighton two weeks ago.

It moves Arsenal up one place into seventh, three points behind Wolves, who are now three points adrift of Manchester United in fourth with fitfth-placed Chelsea set to play Watford at 8pm.

More to follow…