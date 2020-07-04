Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek’s entry into Philippines was faked, minister says

MANILA — Immigration documents demonstrating Wirecard’s previous main working officer Jan Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 and departed for China the up coming working day had been falsified, Philippines Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra mentioned on Saturday.

Guevarra mentioned the immigration officers who inputted the fictitious entries have been relieved of their responsibilities and encounter administrative sanctions.

“The investigation has now turned to persons who made the false entries in the database, their motives and their cohorts,” Guevarra explained to reporters.

Marsalek, 40, was fired as COO of the German company on June 18 immediately after auditor EY refused to indication off on Wirecard’s accounts. The organization, the moment 1 of the most popular fintech firms in Europe, collapsed a 7 days later on owing collectors practically $four billion immediately after disclosing a $two.one billion gap in its accounts that auditor EY mentioned was the final result of a innovative worldwide fraud.

The lacking dollars was purportedly held in escrow accounts at two Philippine banking institutions, which have denied any back links with the Wirecard.

Guevarra mentioned it was doable Marsalek could be in the place, telling , “Notwithstanding the Bureau of Immigration report, I do not totally discount the possibility that Marsalek may be in the Philippines.”

“We are an island country, and there are backdoors through which undocumented foreigners may slip through,” he mentioned.

Munich prosecutors received arrest warrants in opposition to ex-CEO Markus Braun and Marsalek on June 22. Braun turned himself in that working day, but Marsalek has disappeared and his cell amount is no lengthier in provider.

Equally are suspected of marketplace manipulation, untrue accounting and fraud, when the circle of suspects has widened to the overall administration board of Wirecard.

Marsalek’s law firm has declined all requests for remark.

Marsalek experienced oversight of Wirecard’s Asian functions, which are at the centre of suspicion by auditors and prosecutors of tries to falsely inflate money balances, turnover and income.

Guevarra mentioned before immigration documents experienced demonstrated that Marsalek experienced been in the Philippines from March three to five. ($one = .8890 euros) (Reporting by Karen Lema More reporting by Douglas Busvine in Berlin Modifying by William Mallard)