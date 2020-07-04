Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek’s entry into Philippines was faked, minister says By

© . The brand of Wirecard AG is pictured at its headquarters in Aschheim



MANILA () – Immigration data demonstrating Wirecard’s previous main functioning officer Jan Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 and departed for China the following working day ended up falsified, Philippines Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra mentioned on Saturday.

Guevarra mentioned the immigration officers who inputted the fictitious entries have been relieved of their obligations and confront administrative sanctions.

“The investigation has now turned to persons who made the false entries in the database, their motives and their cohorts,” Guevarra instructed reporters.

Marsalek, 40, was fired as COO of the German business on June 18 soon after auditor EY refused to signal off on Wirecard’s accounts. The business, after 1 of the most popular fintech firms in Europe, collapsed a 7 days afterwards owing collectors practically $four billion soon after disclosing a $two.one billion gap in its accounts that auditor EY mentioned was the consequence of a refined world-wide fraud.

The lacking cash was purportedly held in escrow accounts at two Philippine banking companies, which have denied any hyperlinks with the Wirecard.

Guevarra mentioned it was attainable Marsalek could be in the region, telling , “Notwithstanding the Bureau of Immigration report, I do not totally discount the possibility that Marsalek may be in the Philippines.”

“We are an island country, and there are backdoors through which undocumented foreigners may slip through,” he mentioned.

Munich prosecutors acquired arrest warrants in opposition to ex-CEO Markus Braun and Marsalek on June 22. Braun turned himself in that working day, but Marsalek has disappeared and his cellular range is no more time in provider.

Both equally are suspected of current market manipulation, bogus accounting and fraud, whilst the circle of suspects has widened to the whole administration board of Wirecard.

Marsalek’s law firm has declined all requests for remark.

Marsalek experienced oversight of Wirecard’s Asian functions, which are at the centre of suspicion by auditors and prosecutors of makes an attempt to falsely inflate dollars balances, turnover and income.

Guevarra mentioned before immigration data experienced demonstrated that Marsalek experienced been in the Philippines from March three to five.