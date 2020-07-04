WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000 By

© . A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the WHO in Geneva
() – The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
