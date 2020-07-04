What channel is the hot dog eating contest on today? Time, TV schedule for Nathan’s 2020

It truly is July 4th, so you know what that implies — sun’s out, buns out.

By buns, we imply the types on hot canines, of system. If you happen to be seeking for copious quantities of energy and gleeful gluttons shoving frankfurter immediately after frankfurter down their gullets, then Nathan’s has the occasion for you: in just a couple of several hours, aggressive eaters will be using the phase at a personal site for the yearly Nathan’s Incredibly hot Pet dog Feeding on Contest.

Even though the coronavirus has shut off the occasion to the community, contestant’s mouths and stomachs are as open up as at any time, with Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut seeking to continue on their reigns of terror about the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively.

So although you happen to be waiting around for your grills to heat up and using stock on your fireworks, here is what you need to have to know to tune into the demonstrate:

What time is the hot dog eating contest these days?

Start out time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Very well just before your hot canines strike the grill, competition will be shoving canines into their individual grills.

The very first displaying of the 2020 Nathan’s Incredibly hot Pet dog Feeding on Contest comes about at midday these days on ESPN, starting up with the women’s fifty percent of the competitors. Defending champ Miki Sudo seems to be to make it 7 in a row, and is after once more the prohibitive favourite for the women’s division this 12 months. About all those championship operates, she’s devoured 219 one/two hot canines, eclipsing the 40-dog mark after in 2017.

Sudo has a likelihood to split the women’s history 45 hot canines this 12 months, held by the famous Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas. Thomas very last competed in the occasion in 2017.

The males acquire the phase before long immediately after the girls wrap up clean up off, with Joey Chestnut seeking to protected his 13th Mustard Belt. After once more, “Jaws” is the odds-on favourite to protected the championship, introducing to an by now-history 12 titles. Chestnut’s reign at the leading has been a sight to behold, blowing competitors out of the drinking water each 12 months: Chestnut has out-eaten the next-location winners 287 to 227 about his latest 4-12 months championship reign.

Incredibly hot dog eating contest TV schedule

If you overlook the original displaying of the contest, you can have a lot far more prospects to capture the competition on the tube: