What channel is IndyCar on today? TV schedule, start time for Indianapolis Grand Prix

After a delay of almost four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NTT IndyCar Series finally begin its 2020 season with a race at Texas. Almost a month later, IndyCar’s modified 2020 schedule resumes with a high-profile race on a TV channel that will allow for maximum viewership.

It was not intended to be the second race of the season, but the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course will run Saturday on its new date without fans in attendance. The start time for Saturday’s race at Indy is noon ET, and it will broadcast live on cable network NBC.

The GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis was moved back from its traditional May date so it could be part of a historic doubleheader with NASCAR. An Xfinity Series race will run on the IMS oval after the IndyCar race on the road course Saturday, and on Sunday, NASCAR’s Cup Series will run the Brickyard 400.

“For very good reason, this historic pairing will be circled on the calendar of every motorsports fan,” said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s president. “We appreciate our friends at NASCAR for their flexibility and support in this matter and will work with them on a memorable, exciting weekend of racing action.”

Below is how to watch Saturday’s IndyCar race at Indianapolis, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

  • Race: GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: NBC Sports Gold | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Though Saturday’s race will broadcast live on cable network NBC starting at noon ET, Friday’s qualifying session at 4:30 p.m. ET will be shown on NBCSN. Friday’s practice session (11:30 a.m. ET) and Saturday’s race warm-up (9 a.m. ET) will be shown on NBC Sports Gold.

Of the 14 races on IndyCar’s modified schedule for 2020, eight are expected to be shown on NBC, with the others scheduled to broadcast on NBCSN.

Below are the top 40 TV markets in the Unites States and the local NBC affiliate for each.

MarketNBC TV channel (digital)
New York4 (36)
Los Angeles4 (36)
Chicago5 (29)
Philadelphia10 (34)
Dallas-Ft. Worth5 (24)
San Francisco/Bay area11 (12)
Washington D.C.4 (48)
Houston2 (35)
Boston15 (43)
Atlanta11 (10)
Phoenix12 (12)
Tampa/St. Petersburg8 (7)
Seattle5 (48)
Detroit4 (45)
Minneapolis-St. Paul11 (11)
Miami6 (31)
Denver9 (9)
Orlando2 (11)
Cleveland3 (17)
Sacramento3 (35)
Charlotte36 (22)
Portland8 (8)
St. Louis5 (35)
Pittsburgh11 (23)
Baltimore11 (11)
Raleigh-Durham5 (48)
Nashville4 (10)
San Diego39 (40)
Salt Lake City5 (38)
San Antonio3 (16)
Kansas City41 (36)
Columbus4 (14)
Milwaukee4 (28)
Cincinnati5 (35)
Las Vegas3 (22)
Jacksonville12 (13)
Oklahoma City4 (27)
New Orleans6 (43)
Memphis5 (5)
Buffalo2 (33)

NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call Saturday race at Indianapolis.

What time does the IndyCar race start today?

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Start time: Noon ET

While the IndyCar race at Indianapolis doesn’t start until noon ET on Saturday, there will be more on-track action prior to the main event. A 30-minute race warm-up session, which will be shown live on NBC Sports Gold, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET.

NBC also will broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series race starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, plus that event’s pre-race show starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s IndyCar events at Indianapolis.

EventTimeTV channel
Practice11:30 a.m. ET (Friday)N/A
Qualifying4:30 p.m. ET (Friday)NBCSN
Warm-up9 a.m. ET (Saturday)N/A
RaceNoon ETNBC

IndyCar live stream for Indianapolis Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five major OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who do have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, IndyCar races in 2020 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app with authentication.

All 2020 IndyCar races and practice/qualifying sessions also can be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass for $54.99 a year.

IndyCar schedule 2020

The updated IndyCar schedule for 2020 was released May 21 with the previously announced season-opener set for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Below is the complete schedule (TV info via NBC Sports):

DateStart timeRaceTrack (Track type)TV channel
June 68 p.m. ETGenesys 300Texas Motor Speedway (oval)NBC
July 412:15 p.m. ETGMR Grand PrixIndianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)NBC
July 1112:50 p.m. ETREV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1Road America (road course)NBC
July 1212:50 p.m. ETREV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 2Road America (road course)NBC
July 179 p.m. ETIowa Speedway Race 1Iowa Speedway (oval)TBD
July 189 p.m. ETIowa 300Iowa Speedway (oval)NBCSN
Aug. 912:45 p.m. ETHonda Indy 200 at Mid-OhioMid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course)NBC
Aug. 231 p.m. ETIndy 500Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)NBC
Aug. 303 p.m. ETBommarito Automotive Group 500World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (oval)NBCSN
Sept. 133:40 p.m. ETGrand Prix of PortlandPortland International Raceway (road course)NBC
Sept. 193:25 p.m. ETFirestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course)TBD
Sept. 203:25 p.m. ETFirestone Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course)NBC
Oct. 33:50 p.m. ETIndyCar Harvest Grand PrixIndianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)TBD
Oct. 253:30 p.m. ETFirestone Grand Prix of St. PetersburgThe streets of St. Petersburg (street course)TBD

