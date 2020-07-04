We Underestimated How Long Proof-of-Stake and Sharding Would Take to Complete By Cointelegraph

Vitalik: We Underestimated How Long Proof-of-Stake and Sharding Would Take to Complete
The Hashing It Out podcast recently hosted co-founder, Vitalik Buterin. During the show, he explained how he would handle Ethereum’s creation differently if he were building it now.
Buterin acknowledged the presence of a number of changes, both large and small, such as putting more thought into gas costs for example. “We didn’t really do a good job of setting those at the beginning,” Buterin said on the July 2 podcast interview.
