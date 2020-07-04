Washington launches official review of football team’s name

In excess of the earlier couple of months, the Washington football team has confronted enhanced stress from enthusiasts, sponsors and politicians about the offensive character of their group name. Now, the corporation has declared that they are formally launching a review of the group name, which some imagine signifies a alter is imminent.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” an official assertion from the group stated.