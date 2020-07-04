Ugandan dies after setting fire to himself over motorcycle impounded over COVID-19 violations By





By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA () – A Ugandan guy has died after setting fire to himself in a law enforcement station when officers allegedly demanded a bribe to launch his motorcycle, which he was utilizing as a taxi and which experienced been impounded over violation of coronavirus constraints.

The circumstance has provoked anger among the Ugandans who say it demonstrates prevalent abuse by safety staff, which includes beatings, detentions and extortion that in the latest weather are frequently disguised as enforcement of coronavirus restrictions.

The rider, Hussein Walugembe, experienced not too long ago obtained his motorcycle and it was staying pushed by a colleague when it was impounded on Tuesday for violating a dusk-to-dawn curfew, regional law enforcement spokesman Nsubuga Mohammed stated.

On Thursday, Walugembe arrived to the law enforcement station in the city of Masaka to declare the bicycle but was pissed off by some law enforcement officers who demanded he spend a bribe, Mohammed stated.

Following his pleas to the law enforcement officer dependable for targeted traffic violations to launch his bicycle were being turned down, he doused himself with gasoline, which he hid in a container in his jacket, and established himself on fire.

“He attempted to grab the officer, for them to die together, but he escaped with minor burns, leaving the victim behind,” the countrywide law enforcement headquarters stated in a assertion.

Law enforcement are investigating allegations of “extortion and bribery” at the station, the assertion stated, including that two law enforcement officers have been arrested. Masaka is about 130 km (80 miles) south of the cash Kampala.

Uganda carried out 1 of Africa’s strictest lockdowns to suppress the coronavirus and has stored bacterial infections somewhat very low at underneath one,000 scenarios, with no fatalities. The govt has loosened some of the constraints but some stay.

Critics have accused President Yoweri Museveni’s govt of utilizing the pandemic to repress legal rights and harass opponents in advance of a common election owing early up coming yr.