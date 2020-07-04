Two dead, two critical after chopper crashes into suburban street, WA news

A man and a young girl have been killed in a chopper crash in Western Australia.

Emergency crews were called to Antheous Way, Bilingurr, in the state’s Kimberley region after reports a Robinson R44 helicopter had crashed on the residential street just after 2.30pm today.

Police say a man, believed to be the pilot, died when the aircraft went down shortly after takeoff, and an 11-year-old passenger was taken to Broome Hospital but has since died from her injuries.

A woman and another child who were also passengers remain in a critical condition and are expected to be flown to Perth overnight.