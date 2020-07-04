TV Ratings for July 3, 2020: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Lows

In the latest TV ratings, Friday Night SmackDown on Fourth of July Eve delivered 1.776 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, slipping 18 and 20 percent week-to-week to mark the WWE program’s lowest numbers yet on Fox.

That said, SmackDown landed in a three-way tie for the demo win on this very quiet Friday, matching reruns of ABC’s Shark Tank (2.9 mil/0.4) and NBC’s Dateline (2.8 mil/0.4).

CBS’ colorized Dick Van Dyke Show episodes, served up as a tribute to the recently passed Carl Reiner, delivered Friday’s largest audience, averaging 3.73 million viewers (along with a 0.3 demo rating).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

