TikTok: Silicon Valley wants the US to follow India in banning Chinese app TikTok: Expert – Latest News

Silicon Valley, the international IT hub, does not truly feel sorry for TikTok, which has been banned in India, and in truth wants the US to acquire a very similar phase towards the common Chinese app, in accordance to a distinguished Indian-American enterprise capitalist.

India on Monday banned 59 applications with Chinese back links, which include the massively common TikTok and UC Browser, for partaking in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The ban arrived towards the backdrop of the recent stand-off in between Indian and Chinese troops together the Line of Real management in japanese Ladakh.

Previous president of TiE Silicon Valley Venkatesh Shukla claimed TikTok is quick turning into a single of the most influential social media platforms, becoming a member of the likes of Twitter, Fb and Instagram in conditions of viewers dimensions, demographic engagement and promoting bucks.

TiE is a non-income organisation for entrepreneurial networking.

“Given this competition for advertising dollars, Silicon Valley does not feel sorry for TikTok,” claimed Shukla, the Indian-American enterprise capitalist. Advertising and marketing bucks refers to marketing expenditure towards the envisioned profits to be produced.

“In fact, the sentiment here seems to be that the US should follow suit and ban it (TikTok) in the US as well. After all, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are not allowed to operate in China, so why should TikTok be allowed here?” Shukla questioned.

Cuban-American new music video clip director and producer Robby Starbuck claimed the US need to ban the Chinese video clip-sharing software.



“Ban all apps controlled by China. They’re a national security risk that we can’t afford to take,” Starbuck tweeted.

Small business journal Forbes claimed TikTok will be adversely strike by these new limitations on its greatest market place.

“There was a storm of publicity last week, when TikTok was found by Apple AAPL to be secretly accessing users’ clipboards. TikTok claims that this was an inadvertent technical bug caused by an anti-spam filter, but the backlash was fast and furious,” Forbes wrote.

Past December, the US Military banned the use of TikTok by its troopers. It referred to as the app a safety danger. The US navy has enforced very similar limitations.

In February, TikTok experienced agreed to shell out USD five.seven million to the US Federal Trade Fee to settle allegations that it illegally gathered individual info from kids below the age of 13, these as names, electronic mail addresses and their spot.