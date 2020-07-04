Thousands rally across Australia in Black Lives Matter protests By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


SYDNEY () – Thousands of protesters collected on Saturday in towns across Australia, shouting slogans in guidance of the Black Lives Matter motion and aiming to increase consciousness of the mistreatment of indigenous folks.

Rallies in the towns of Brisbane, Darwin and Perth drew a scaled-down turnout than a thirty day period in the past, on the other hand, amid phone calls for a halt from authorities worried about the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bogaine Spearim, one particular of the organisers, stated the protests ended up a continuation of world wide protests unleashed by the loss of life of African-American George Floyd in law enforcement custody in the U.S. metropolis of Minneapolis in late Might.

“No police officer or prison guard has ever been criminally charged with murder and sent to prison, so that’s why we are here for justice,” additional Spearim, an organiser of the Brisbane demonstration.

Tv broadcast photos of protesters shouting, “Always was, always will be Aboriginal land” and, “No justice, no peace, no racist police”.

A protest is prepared in Sydney on Sunday, a thirty day period due to the fact the 1st Black Lives Matter rallies in Australia.

