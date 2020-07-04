This Binance Launchpad Alum Believes It Has Cardano, EOS & Algorand Beat By Cointelegraph

This Binance Launchpad Alum Believes It Has Cardano, EOS & Algorand Beat
Elrond (ERD) believes it has what it takes to overcome the behemoths of the proof-of-stake, or PoS, world.
This Romanian PoS blockchain raised $3.25 million in an Initial Exchange Offering, or IEO, in July 2019. Elrond CEO, Beniamin Mincu, told Cointelegraph that Binance’s IEO process was very tough. He explained though that through perseverance, the project was able to raise the necessary funds, and receive significant exposure.
