The Truth About Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s Marriage: How They Continue to Defy the Haters

Perhaps it’s the belief that two exceptionally attractive, talented people swept up in their equally thriving but incredibly separate careers simply can’t continue to make it work. But thanks to their efforts to maintain a balanced partnership and prioritize their relationship (“David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses, but we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk,” she noted to Elle UK), the Spice Girls standout turned award-winning designer, 46, and her soccer pro husband, 45, swear they’re just as smitten as when they fell in love at first sight in the Manchester United players’ lounge some 23 years ago.

Even more infatuated, actually, as proving their detractors wrong has a way of drawing people together. As Victoria explained in a 2017 letter to her younger self, published in British Vogue, “In relationships people will throw obstacles in your way, and you either maneuver around them or you trip up.” Having consistently chosen the former, she noted, she’s unearthed the most valuable of lessons: “Even when you don’t necessarily want the same thing, your support for each other will mean that you stick together and grow up together. And it will be worth it.”

Because what’s she’s learned, more than two decades in, is “that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” as she told British Vogue. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?”