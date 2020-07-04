Tenn Gun Shop Refuses To Sell To Blacks: “What You Gonna Do With That Gun”

A Tennessee gun shop is going viral this morning, after the shopkeeper appeared to refuse to sell firearms to a group of Black customers, MTO News has learned.

The entire incident was captured n video.

Here is the video: Warning contains graphic language

LINK TO THE VIDEO

MTO News has confirmed that the incident occurred inside of the Volunteer Pawn Shop in Johnson City, TN.

According to the Black people in the video, 15 Black people walked into the store to purchase firearms. The shopkeeper reportedly refused to sell to the 15 people – and asked them to leave his store.

But before kicking them out, the shopkeeper reportedly told one of the Black potential customers, “What you gonna do with that gun.”

MTO News reached out to the Johnson City police for comment.

