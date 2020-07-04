Tencent launches US game studio LightSpeed LA, to create AAA titles and increase overseas share of its total games revenue, which accounted for 23% in Q4 2019 (Pei Li/Reuters)

Pei Li / Reuters:

Tencent launches US game studio LightSpeed LA, to create AAA titles and increase overseas share of its total games revenue, which accounted for 23% in Q4 2019  —  HONG KONG (Reuters) – Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest social media and video game company, launched a new California-based studio this week …

