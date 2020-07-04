Telecom Giant Thinks Blockchain Can Make Phone Insurance More Convenient By Cointelegraph

Telecom Giant Thinks Blockchain Can Make Phone Insurance More Convenient
South Korean telecommunications firm, SK Telecom, announced a blockchain-based document submission process for mobile phone insurance. This new protocol will do away with the company’s current antiquated paper processing methods.
Before now, users had to visit a technical repair office to receive insurance benefits for damaged phones, according to Itbiznews. Successful visits would conclude with a claim receipt, which they then had to forward via email or fax to the insurance company.
