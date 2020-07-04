Tech Entrepreneur Offers Bitcoin Bounty in Campaign Against Vox By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Balaji Srinivasan has provided $one,000 in (BTC) to the initially Twitter consumer who can get Vox’s technological innovation information web page Recode to retract a tale about Silicon Valley’s ‘overreaction’ to COVID-19 in February.

The previous CTO of Coinbase designed the supply on Twitter these days. He especially focused Kara Swisher, the co-founder and editor-at-big of Recode.

