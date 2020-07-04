Suns Rowell injures shoulder, Geelong victorious in Ablett and Selwood’s milestone

Gold Coast Suns young star Matt Rowell could see some time on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury against Geelong.

The Cats proved too strong at their home ground of GMHBA Stadium, defeating a resilient Suns outfit 89-52 on Saturday night.

It was a special night for Geelong who came out victorious in Joel Selwood’s 300th match and Gary Ablett’s 350th.

Gary Ablett (Getty)

However, the Suns will be sweating on last year’s No.1 draft pick who appeared to be in severe discomfort when he suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Rowell was sent down to the changerooms for a closer look before he was ruled out for the match.

“You can see the point of the bone sticking up there,” AFL great Jason Dunstall said on Fox Footy’s commentary.

The team’s medical staff were able to put the shoulder back in and 19-year-old will undergo further scans in the coming days.

Matt Rowell (Fox Sports)

“In the first term he popped that shoulder out but the club medical was able to pop it back in,” Sarah Jones told Fox Footy.

“He wanted to get back out there and continue playing.

“He will have scans in the coming days and will stay with the team as they enter the hub.”