Summer Romance lands Princess Elizabeth II Stakes | Racing News

Summer Romance (9-1) benefited from an enterprising front-running ride to lift the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Down the field behind Love in the 1000 Guineas, Charlie Appleby’s filly had clearly taken a step forward for the outing and William Buick was eager to assume control from the off.

He set only a steady pace in front with market leader Cloak Of Spirits racing upsides, and the extended mile heat turned into a sprint down the straight.

Summer Romance briefly looked as though she might be headed with two furlongs to run, but she had plenty in reserve and eventually came home a cosy winner.