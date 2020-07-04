Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 29-July 5]

Every week, goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Hanna (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Hanna teams up with troubled CIA agent Marissa Wiegler to rescue Clara from Utrax.

Hanna is based on the 2011 film of the same name, was created and written by the co-writer of the 2011 film, David Farr (The Night Manager), and stars Esmé Creed-Miles (Mister Lonely), Mireille Enos (The Killing) and Dermot Mulroney (Shameless).

It’s worth pointing out that Nanaimo, B.C.’s Seth Lochhead wrote the original story and script for the Hanna film while he was a student at the Vancouver Film School.

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 3rd, 2020

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (46 to 52 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on eight reviews)

Stream Hanna (Season 2) here.

Jumanji: The Next Level

The gang returns to Jumanji and get placed into new avatars alongside unexpected partners as they face off against a new villain.

Jumanji: The Next Level was co-written and directed by Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) and stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw), Kevin Hart (Ride Along), Jack Black (School of Rock), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon).

It’s worth noting that some of the film was shot in Calgary.

Original theatrical release date: December 13th, 2019

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 2nd, 2020

Genre: Adventure, comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 3 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent (based on 235 reviews)

Stream Jumanji: The Next Level here.

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race [Crave Original]

Canadian drag queens compete for a grand prize of $100,000, a year of stays at the Hilton and the title of “Canada’s First Drag Superstar.”

The judging panel consists of Toronto’s Brooke Lynn Hytes (RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s eleventh season runner-up), Edmonton’s Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (Unreal) and Toronto’s Stacey McKenzie (Canada’s Next Top Model).

Crave release date: July 2nd, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Canada’s Drag Race here.

Ford v Ferrari

Based on a true story, Ford v Ferrari follows American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, as they build a new Ford racing car that can defeat Ferrari in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France.

Ford v Ferrari was directed by James Mangold (Logan) and stars Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy).

Original theatrical release date: November 15th, 2019

Crave release date: July 3rd, 2020

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 32 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 328 reviews)

Stream Ford v Ferrari here. Note that a $19.98/month Movies + HBO subscription is required.

South Park (Season 23)

The latest season of popular adult comedy series South Park is now streaming on Crave.

Original TV broadcast run: September 2019 to December 2019 (Comedy Central)

Crave release date: July 1st, 2020

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (about 22 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent (based on six reviews)

Stream South Park (Season 23) here.

Welcome to Chechnya

Directed by David France (The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson), Welcome to Chechnya chronicles a group of activists who risk their lives to rescue LGBTQ people from the persecution of the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Crave/HBO Canada release date: June 30th, 2020

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 42 reviews)

Stream Welcome to Chechnya here. Note that a $19.98/month Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Disney+

Hamilton

In February, Disney announced plans to bring a feature film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed Hamilton musical to theatres in October 2021. However, the company altered course in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming that the Hamilton film would become a Disney+ streaming exclusive starting July 3rd.

Hamilton tells the story of U.S. Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Notably, the Disney+ film stars the original Hamilton cast from Broadway.

Hamilton was directed by Thomas Kail (In the Heights) and stars Miranda, Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting), Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Renée Goldsberry (Rent) and Christopher Jackson (Bull).

Disney+ Canada release date: July 3rd, 2020

Genre: Musical

Runtime: 2 hours, 40 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 100 reviews)

Stream Hamilton here.

Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club [Netflix Original]

Based on the children’s novel series of the same name by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club follows five middle-schoolers as they start a babysitting club.

The series was created by Rachel Shukert (Glow) and stars Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph and Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer.

Netflix Canada release date: July 3rd, 2020

Genre: Family, drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (23 to 27 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 24 reviews)

Stream The Baby-Sitters Club here.

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half [Netflix Original]

Comedian George Lopez jokes about the past and future of Latinx culture in America.

Netflix Canada release date: June 30th, 2020

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 51 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half here.

Say I Do [Netflix Original]

Couples celebrate their love in surprise dream weddings designed by three experts in less than a week.

Netflix Canada release date: July 1st, 2020

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Eight episodes (53 to 58 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Say I Do here.

Unsolved Mysteries [Netflix Original]

A revival of the classic true crime series of the same name, Unsolved Mysteries examines real cases of disappearances, murders, paranormal encounters and other perplexing events.

Netflix Canada release date: July 1st, 2020

Genre: True crime

Runtime: Six episodes (39 to 53 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on 15 reviews)

Stream Unsolved Mysteries here.

Warrior Nun [Netflix Original]

A tetraplegic orphan discovers she has powers, which leads her to join an ancient order of warrior nuns.

Warrior Nun is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn, was created by Simon Barry (Continuum) and stars Alba Baptista (Miami), Toya Turner (Incredibles 2) and Lorena Andrea (No Man’s Land).

It’s worth noting that the series comes from Barry’s Vancouver-based production company, Reality Distortion Field. Additionally, one of the episodes was written by David Hayter, the American-Canadian actor behind video game icon Snake from the Metal Gear franchise.

Netflix Canada release date: July 2nd, 2020

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 10 episodes (37 to 51 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Warrior Nuns here.

